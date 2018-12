STASERA IN TV – Film e Programmi 23 dicembre 2018

TRAILER

TRAMA

Bernard, Harry and Alfie are three charming but unsuccessful crooks who smash and grab tactics rarely come off. On their way for another stint behind bars they see the traffic part for an on call fire engine and hatch a new plan. Upon their release they set out to acquire a fire engine to use as the perfect getaway vehicle on a jewelry robbery. But when they are mistaken for real firemen their plan slowly begins to unravel. When Harry gets scared by the appearance of the police he accidentally runs into a dress salons changing room. He meets the beautiful Chantal who might just hold the key to finally pulling off a successful heist.