STASERA IN TV – Film e Programmi 3 Aprile 2019

Nessun trailer disponibile

Merle is often distracted by daydreams. When her teacher Heinicken threatens her parents, Kathrin and Roman Falkrät, with expelling the 11-year-old from high school due to her bad grades, the mother sends her to a psychologist. She diagnoses her with ADD, or Attention-Deficit Disorder. But her parents don’t want her to take remedial drugs, so they attempt to help their daughter on their own. Their jobs, their marriage and her teenage sister Lea are increasingly at risk…