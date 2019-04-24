STASERA IN TV – Film e Programmi 24 Aprile 2019 sui maggiori Canali italiani. Ecco il palinsesto delle emittenti e cosa ci propongono per passare la serata sul divano.
|
Rai 1
|20:00 Tg1
|20:30 Coppa Italia, Semifinali Ritorno: Milan-Lazio
|23:05 Porta a Porta
|0:40 Tg1
|
Rai 2
|19:40 NCIS – serie tv
|20:30 Tg2
|21:00 TG2 Post
|21:20 Il Molo Rosso – serie tv
|
|
|
Rai 3
|19:00 TG3
|19:30 TG Regione
|20:00 Blob
|20:15 Aspettando il primo Maggio
|20:25 Non ho l'età
|20:45 Un posto al sole – serie tv
|21:20 Chi l'ha visto?
|0:00 TG3 Linea Notte
|0:10 TG Regione
|
Rete 4
|19:30 Fuori dal coro
|19:50 Tempesta d'amore – serie tv
|20:30 Stasera Italia
|
|
|
Canale 5
|19:42 TG5 – Anticipazione
|19:43 Caduta libera
|19:57 Tg5 prima pagina
|20:00 Tg5
|20:39 Meteo.it
|20:40 Striscia la notizia – La voce dell'inconsistenza
|
|23:27 TG5 – Notte
|0:02 Meteo.it
|
|
Italia 1
|19:00 Grande Fratello
|19:19 Sport Mediaset
|19:44 C.S.I. New York – serie tv
|20:35 CSI – serie tv
|21:25 Le iene presentano
|0:55 Lucifer – serie tv
|
La7
|20:00 Tg La7
|20:35 Otto e mezzo
|
|
|
TV8
|19:30 Cuochi d'Italia
|20:30 Guess My Age – Indovina l'età
|21:30 Celebrity MasterChef Italia
|22:45 Celebrity MasterChef Italia
|
Nove
|19:00 Baywatch Australia
|19:30 Ristoranti da incubo – Tutto in 24 ore
|20:20 Boom!
|
|23:30 Cucine da incubo Italia
|0:15 Cucine da incubo Italia
|0:50 Operazione N.A.S.
|
Rai 4
|19:00 The Americans Stagione 4 Episodio 9 – serie tv
|19:50 The Americans Stagione 4 Episodio 10 – serie tv
|20:45 Just for Laughs
|21:10 Elementary Stagione 5 Episodio 13 – serie tv
|0:10 Halt and Catch Fire Stagione 2 Episodio 4 – serie tv
|
Rai 5
|19:25 Museo Italia
|20:30 Prossima fermata, America
|21:15 THE DOORS – Mr Mojo risin': The story of L.A. woman
|22:15 Nirvana – Nevermind
|23:05 The Blues
|0:35 Live from abbey road classics
|
Iris
|19:15 Renegade – serie tv
|20:05 Walker Texas Ranger – serie tv
|
|23:30 Alfabeto
|
|
La5
|19:50 9 mesi e poi
|19:55 Uomini e Donne
|
|22:14 TGCom24
|23:20 9 mesi
|0:20 9 mesi
|
Italia 2
|19:20 Le avventure di Lupin III
|19:50 Le avventure di Lupin III
|20:15 One Piece
|20:45 One Piece
|
|
|
LA7D
|20:30 Cuochi e fiamme
|21:30 Body of Proof – serie tv
|
Paramount Channel
|19:10 Giudice Amy – serie tv
|20:10 Vita da strega
|20:35 Vita da strega
|
|
|
|
Cielo
|19:15 Affari al buio
|19:45 Affari al buio
|20:15 Affari di famiglia
|20:45 Affari di famiglia
|
|
|0:00 The Right Hand – Lo stagista del porno
|
|
Giallo
|19:20 The Glades Stagione 2 Episodio 3 – serie tv
|20:15 The Glades Stagione 2 Episodio 4 – serie tv
|21:10 Tatort – Scena del crimine Stagione 2 Episodio 8 – serie tv
|23:05 L'ispettore Barnaby Stagione 5 Episodio 4 – serie tv
|
Top Crime
|19:15 The Closer – serie tv
|20:15 The Closer – serie tv
|21:10 Major Crimes – serie tv
|22:00 Major Crimes – serie tv
|22:50 Chicago P.D. – serie tv
|23:40 Chicago P.D. – serie tv
|0:35 Law & Order: Unità Speciale – serie tv
|
Real Time
|19:10 Cortesie per gli ospiti
|20:10 Cortesie per gli ospiti
|21:10 Vite al limite
|23:05 Body Bizarre
|0:00 Dr. Pimple Popper: la dottoressa schiacciabrufoli
|0:05 Body Bizarre
|
DMAX
|19:30 La febbre dell'oro
|20:30 La febbre dell'oro
|21:25 La febbre dell'oro
|22:20 Officine da incubo
|23:15 Officine da incubo
|0:10 Lockup: sorvegliato speciale
|
Focus
|19:15 Indagini ad alta quota
|20:15 Indagini ad alta quota
|21:15 Freedom top ten
|
|
|
Mediaset Extra
|21:15 Grande Fratello
|0:00 Grande Fratello
|
Tv 2000
|19:00 Attenti al lupo
|19:30 Sconosciuti
|20:00 Rosario a maria che scioglie i nodi
|20:30 Tg 2000
|20:45 TgTg
|21:05 Questa è vita con arianna ciampoli e michele la ginestra
|
|
Boing
|
|21:20 Harley in mezzo – serie tv
|21:45 Teen Titans
|22:50 Dragon Ball Super
|23:20 Beyblade Burst
|23:45 Che campioni Holly e Benji!
|
K2
|19:05 Tutti pazzi per re Julien
|19:25 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|19:40 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|20:00 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|20:25 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|20:50 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|21:15 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|21:35 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
|22:00 I Dalton
|22:25 I Dalton
|22:50 Come è fatto
|23:15 Come è fatto
|23:40 Come è fatto
|0:05 Marchio di fabbrica
|0:30 Marchio di fabbrica
|
Rai Gulp
|19:05 Jamie Johnson
|19:30 Backstage – serie tv
|19:50 Soy Luna – serie tv
|20:35 CLUB 57
|21:25 Dance Academy – serie tv
|22:15 Backstage – serie tv
|22:40 A tutto ritmo – serie tv
|23:30 Mini Ninjas
|23:40 Maggie and Bianca – serie tv
|0:30 Hank Zipzer – Fuori dalle righe – serie tv