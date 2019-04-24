Sei qui!

STASERA IN TV – Film e Programmi 24 Aprile 2019

Stasera in Tv 
Redazione ,
STASERA IN TV – Film e Programmi 24 Aprile 2019 sui maggiori Canali italiani. Ecco il palinsesto delle emittenti e cosa ci propongono per passare la serata sul divano.

*E’ possibile cliccare sugli elementi evidenziati per guardare il trailer. Ci scusiamo per eventuali errori, la sezione non è ancora ultimata*
 


 

 
TRAILER
TRAMA

La vita di Davide si regge sull’equilibrio precario di un lavoro al mobilificio e dell’amore della sua ragazza. Quando questa lo lascia tutto sembra crollare, perde l’amore e un tetto sotto il quale dormire, senza avere le sostanze per trovarne un altro. Disperato comincia a dormire di nascosto nel mobilificio e spronato dagli amici comincia ad uscire per incontrare altre donne. Conosce così una ragazza straniera a cui millanta di essere uno scrittore, una bugia che dovrà sostenere fino alle estreme conseguenze.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

The Night of San Lorenzo, the night of the shooting stars, is the night when dreams come true in Italian folklore. In 1944, a group of Italians flee their town after hearing rumours that the Nazis plan to blow it up and that the Americans are about to arrive to liberate them.

  
TRAILER
TRAMA

The simple story has the pair coming to the rescue of peace-loving Mormons when land-hungry Major Harriman sends his bullies to harass them into giving up their fertile valley. Trinity and Bambino manage to save the Mormons and send the bad guys packing with slapstick humor instead of excessive violence, saving the day.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Giuseppe Cocuzza (Maurizio Casagrande) è un funzionario statale che, tornato dalle ferie, si vede recapitare periodicamente, ogni 27 del mese, misteriosi pacchetti contenenti 50000 euro l’uno. La sua coscienza gli consiglierebbe di denunciare l’insolito fatto, ma le esigenze e i familiari lo spingono a tenere i soldi, soprattutto la moglie (Lidia Vitale), la figlia Giulietta (Federica Sbrenna), adolescente inquieta tentata dalle ricchezze dei compagni e la sorella Livia (Teresa Del Vecchio), sedotta e abbandonata da un trapezista dalle incerte origini spagnole, Fedor (Biagio Izzo), che, puntualmente si rifà vivo non appena saputa la notizia della comparsa delle misteriose somme.

 
TRAILER
TRAMA

La famiglia del dottor Houseman (composta da lui, dalla moglie e dalle figlie Baby e Lisa) si reca in vacanza in un hotel dove subito il titolare cerca di proporre all’attenzione di Baby il proprio figlio. La ragazza è però immediatamente attratta da John Castle che ha il compito di animare, con la sua partner, le serate di danza. Quando questa rimane incinta e abortisce in maniera clandestina Baby, che l’ha sostituita come compagna di danza di John, chiede l’aiuto del padre. Costui, ritenendo che il ragazzo sia il padre del non nato, si oppone a qualsiasi relazione della figlia con lui.

TRAILER
TRAMA

Lui è un uomo maturo. Lei sta per prendere la maturità. Lui ha trentasette anni e lei diciassette. Che cosa avrà mai trovato un uomo affascinante come lui in una ragazzina come lei? La risposta è fin troppo scontata: vent’anni di meno! Ma sarà proprio così? E se fosse amore? Perfino la madre della protagonista, per quanto sconvolta dalla notizia, dopo averlo conosciuto non può far altro che ammettere che è proprio un tipo niente male…

  
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Alla vigilia della caduta del fascismo, un militante viene nominato gerarca e parte per un viaggio in sidecar con un professore antifascista da condurre agli arresti.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Caduta la Linea Gotica durante la primavera del 1945, la situazione in Nord Italia è questa: gli alleati si dirigono verso Milano, i partigiani dilagano e i nazisti si ritirano verso Merano. Mussolini, molto incerto sul da farsi e spalleggiato dai gerarchi rimasti al suo fianco, rifiuta la mediazione del cardinale Schuster e dal capoluogo lombardo si dirige in Valtellina dove lo aspettano migliaia di camicie nere.

  
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Ancora un bambino, solo in casa perché affetto da morbillo che ingaggia un’ingegnosa lotta con un quartetto di ladri che, però, sono spie industriali a caccia di un microchip da dieci milioni di dollari, nascosto in un’automobilina telecomandata

   
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Una città italiana, ai giorni nostri. La “sconosciuta” si chiama Irena, è arrivata anni prima dall’Ucraina e vive nella città tra i fantasmi del suo passato e la ricerca del presente: su due piani temporali che si intrecciano e si sovrappongono componendo un puzzle intrigante e pieno di costanti tensioni narrative. Chi è veramente Irena? Lo si scopre via via che il racconto procede. E’ venuta come tante ragazze dei Paesi dell’Est, diventando preda di uomini senza scrupoli, tra violenze e umiliazioni di ogni specie che la memoria non è riuscita a intrappolare e a risolvere. Un solo bel ricordo, quello di un amore malinconico, struggente e perduto. Oggi la ritroviamo misteriosa e sfiorita ma ancora affascinante nelle dimensioni di un personaggio che nonostante tutto ha conservato, sotto un carattere apparentemente dimesso, una sua fierezza ed un suo potenziale di ribellione…

TRAILER
TRAMA

Il più lungo processo per crimini della storia degli Stati Uniti giunge sullo schermo ad opera di un grande Vecchio del cinema americano: Sidney Lumet. Dopo anni di indagini la polizia riuscì a incriminare 20 membri della famiglia Lucchese con 76 capi d’imputazione. Il processo durò 21 mesi (1987-88) in un’aula in cui erano presenti 20 imputati con 19 difensori. Perché questa disparità? Perché il mafioso Jackie Dee DiNorscio (già condannato a 30 anni) non solo rifiutò di collaborare con la Giustizia ma decise di difendersi da solo. La sua incultura mista a uno spirito caustico e a una assoluta identificazione con la lealtà dovuta alla famiglia trasformò questo dibattimento in un evento.

 
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Life is good for marketing professional Allison, she’s well on her way to earning a stellar promotion all while dating equally successful co-worker Bryce. Her biggest rival for the position, Vanessa, has the boss’ eye, but Allison has a plan. To win the promotion, she needs to impress her boss, Nathan, at their annual company retreat. Of course, she has a head start since she used to be a camp counselor. The only caveat, this year’s trip happens to be the site of Allison’s first heartbreak: her old camp. And who should still be working there but the handsome as ever ex-boyfriend who broke that teenage heart, Cody. But was it all a misunderstanding? Allison’s tasked with navigating not only the obstacle course but her relationships…past and present.

 
TRAILER
TRAMA

Caleb, un programmatore ventiquattrenne impiegato presso la più grande società informatica del mondo, si aggiudica la possibilità di trascorrere una settimana nel rifugio privato di montagna che appartiene a Nathan, il solitario CEO della società. Ma quando Caleb raggiunge la località remota, scopre che dovrà partecipare ad uno strano ed affascinante esperimento in cui occorrerà interagire con la prima vera intelligenza artificiale al mondo, dalle fattezze di una bellissima ragazza robot.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

On the Oaxacan coast of Mexico, rumblings of previous times are never far from the surface. Tales of shapeshifting, telepathy and dealings with the Devil are embedded in the colonization and enslavement of the Americas. Characters from the Faust legend mingle with the inhabitants, while attempting to colonize and control nature through a seemingly never-ending building project. Through literature, myth and local entanglements, the frontier between reality and fiction, and the seen and unseen, no longer apply.

  
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Katie Gregerstitch è una bella giovane di provincia che arriva a New York per incontrare il suo fidanzato. Dopo averlo scoperto tra le braccia di un’altra, Katie decide di lasciarsi alle spalle il passato e di iniziare una nuova vita: aiutata da due colleghi, trova lavoro in una grande impresa e incontra un uomo tanto affascinante quanto misterioso…

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Olive e Clay, coppia sposata, hanno idee differenti sulla loro vita. Lei – una dottoressa – vorrebbe avere dei figli, lui – aspirante star dell’hockey – è troppo concentrato sulla sua carriera. I problemi nasceranno quando – in tribunale – i due inizieranno una guerra senza esclusione di colpi per l’affidamento del loro amato cane Mozart

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Sutter Kelly (Miles Teller) non è quello che si dice uno studente modello. All’ultimo anno di liceo, ama vivere al momento, godersi il divertimento e non ha ancora un piano per il college. Un giorno però si imbatte in Aimee (Shailene Woodley), una studentessa introversa a cui si propone di insegnare a vivere a modo suo. Quando il loro rapporto si intensifica, i confini tra giusto e sbagliato, amicizia e amore, salvezza e corruzione diventeranno sempre più confusi.

 
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Non appena una serie di terremoti inizia a tormentare Los Angeles, la scienziata Emily teorizza che un super terremoto farà crollare tutta la città in una voragine piena di lava. L’ingegnere Jack, che lavora in una compagnia responsabile dei terremoti a causa del fracking operato, si sente obbligato a essere d’aiuto e insieme a Emily attraversa tutta la città oramai in via di distruzione con la speranza di spostare l’epicentro in una zona meno popolata e salvare così la vita di milioni di persone.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

A hard-hitting police investigation with Rossy de Palma taking the lead as the police officer responsible for solving the murder of a young woman whose mutilated body is found in the woods by local hunters.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Al college la giovane Julie scopre la storia della relazione tra sua madre, lady Constance Chatterley, e il guardiacaccia Mellors, attraverso le pagine del suo diario…

     
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Il reverendo Henry Biggs, pastore della chiesa di San Matteo ha più di un problema con la sua parrocchia e Natale è in arrivo. Ha una bella moglie e un figlio ma questo non basta. Ci vuole una mano dal cielo. Che arriva puntualmente nelle vesti dell’angelo Dudley che deve convincerlo di essere stato inviato dal Paradiso.

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Il reverendo Henry Biggs, pastore della chiesa di San Matteo ha più di un problema con la sua parrocchia e Natale è in arrivo. Ha una bella moglie e un figlio ma questo non basta. Ci vuole una mano dal cielo. Che arriva puntualmente nelle vesti dell’angelo Dudley che deve convincerlo di essere stato inviato dal Paradiso.

  
TRAILER
TRAMA

Based on the incredible true story of Jesse Owens, the legendary athletic superstar whose quest to become the greatest track and field athlete in history thrusts him onto the world stage of the 1936 Olympics, where he faces off against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy. Starring Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Irons, Carice Van Houten and William Hurt – Race is an enthralling film about courage, determination, tolerance, and friendship, and an inspiring drama about one man’s fight to become an Olympic legend.

 
TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Nobita e i suoi amici sono annoiati e desiderosi di intraprendere un’avventura che renda indimenticabili le loro vacanze estive. Nobita casualmente si imbatte in un cagnolino abbandonato, Peko, così adorabile da convincere la madre di Nobita a tenerlo in casa. Il gruppo infine decide la destinazione della propria avventura, una giungla inesplorata nel profondo dell’Africa. Per Peko però non si tratta di un luogo sconosciuto…

   
Rai 1
20:00 Tg1
20:30 Coppa Italia, Semifinali Ritorno: Milan-Lazio
23:05 Porta a Porta
0:40 Tg1
Rai 2
19:40 NCIS – serie tv
20:30 Tg2
21:00 TG2 Post
21:20 Il Molo Rosso – serie tv 
23:15 Ci devo pensare - film
 
0:45 La notte di San Lorenzo - film
Rai 3
19:00 TG3
19:30 TG Regione
20:00 Blob
20:15 Aspettando il primo Maggio
20:25 Non ho l'età
20:45 Un posto al sole – serie tv
21:20 Chi l'ha visto?
0:00 TG3 Linea Notte
0:10 TG Regione
Rete 4
19:30 Fuori dal coro
19:50 Tempesta d'amore – serie tv
20:30 Stasera Italia 
21:27 Lo chiamavano Trinità - film
 
23:52 Cose da pazzi - film
Canale 5
19:42 TG5 – Anticipazione
19:43 Caduta libera
19:57 Tg5 prima pagina
20:00 Tg5
20:39 Meteo.it
20:40 Striscia la notizia – La voce dell'inconsistenza 
21:21 Dirty Dancing - balli proibiti - film
23:27 TG5 – Notte
0:02 Meteo.it 
0:04 Amore & altri rimedi - film
Italia 1
19:00 Grande Fratello
19:19 Sport Mediaset
19:44 C.S.I. New York – serie tv
20:35 CSI – serie tv
21:25 Le iene presentano
0:55 Lucifer – serie tv
La7
20:00 Tg La7
20:35 Otto e mezzo 
21:20 Il Federale - film
 
23:10 Mussolini: ultimo atto - film
TV8
19:30 Cuochi d'Italia
20:30 Guess My Age – Indovina l'età
21:30 Celebrity MasterChef Italia
22:45 Celebrity MasterChef Italia
Nove
19:00 Baywatch Australia
19:30 Ristoranti da incubo – Tutto in 24 ore
20:20 Boom! 
21:25 Mamma, ho preso il morbillo - film
23:30 Cucine da incubo Italia
0:15 Cucine da incubo Italia
0:50 Operazione N.A.S.
Rai 4
19:00 The Americans Stagione 4 Episodio 9 – serie tv
19:50 The Americans Stagione 4 Episodio 10 – serie tv
20:45 Just for Laughs
21:10 Elementary Stagione 5 Episodio 13 – serie tv
0:10 Halt and Catch Fire Stagione 2 Episodio 4 – serie tv
Rai 5
19:25 Museo Italia
20:30 Prossima fermata, America
21:15 THE DOORS – Mr Mojo risin': The story of L.A. woman
22:15 Nirvana – Nevermind
23:05 The Blues
0:35 Live from abbey road classics
Iris
19:15 Renegade – serie tv
20:05 Walker Texas Ranger – serie tv 
21:00 La sconosciuta - film
23:30 Alfabeto 
23:46 Prova a incastrarmi - Find me Guilty - film
La5
19:50 9 mesi e poi
19:55 Uomini e Donne 
21:25 Il ritorno di un amore - film
22:14 TGCom24
23:20 9 mesi
0:20 9 mesi
Italia 2
19:20 Le avventure di Lupin III
19:50 Le avventure di Lupin III
20:15 One Piece
20:45 One Piece 
21:15 Ex Machina - film
 
23:31 Fausto & Furio: Nun potemo perde - film
LA7D
20:30 Cuochi e fiamme
21:30 Body of Proof – serie tv
Paramount Channel
19:10 Giudice Amy – serie tv
20:10 Vita da strega
20:35 Vita da strega 
21:10 Una bionda a New York - film
 
22:30 Mozart - Un cane per due - film
 
0:30 The Spectacular Now - film
Cielo
19:15 Affari al buio
19:45 Affari al buio
20:15 Affari di famiglia
20:45 Affari di famiglia 
21:15 Terremoto 10.0 - film
 
23:00 Così fan tutte - film
0:00 The Right Hand – Lo stagista del porno 
0:45 La figlia di Lady Chatterley - film
Giallo
19:20 The Glades Stagione 2 Episodio 3 – serie tv
20:15 The Glades Stagione 2 Episodio 4 – serie tv
21:10 Tatort – Scena del crimine Stagione 2 Episodio 8 – serie tv
23:05 L'ispettore Barnaby Stagione 5 Episodio 4 – serie tv
Top Crime
19:15 The Closer – serie tv
20:15 The Closer – serie tv
21:10 Major Crimes – serie tv
22:00 Major Crimes – serie tv
22:50 Chicago P.D. – serie tv
23:40 Chicago P.D. – serie tv
0:35 Law & Order: Unità Speciale – serie tv
Real Time
19:10 Cortesie per gli ospiti
20:10 Cortesie per gli ospiti
21:10 Vite al limite
23:05 Body Bizarre
0:00 Dr. Pimple Popper: la dottoressa schiacciabrufoli
0:05 Body Bizarre
DMAX
19:30 La febbre dell'oro
20:30 La febbre dell'oro
21:25 La febbre dell'oro
22:20 Officine da incubo
23:15 Officine da incubo
0:10 Lockup: sorvegliato speciale
Focus
19:15 Indagini ad alta quota
20:15 Indagini ad alta quota
21:15 Freedom top ten 
23:15 Uno sguardo dal cielo - film
 
0:15 Uno sguardo dal cielo - film
Mediaset Extra
21:15 Grande Fratello
0:00 Grande Fratello
Tv 2000
19:00 Attenti al lupo
19:30 Sconosciuti
20:00 Rosario a maria che scioglie i nodi
20:30 Tg 2000
20:45 TgTg
21:05 Questa è vita con arianna ciampoli e michele la ginestra 
23:10 Il colore della libertà - Goodbye Bafana - film
Boing
 
19:50 Doraemon il film - Le avventure di Nobita e dei cinque esploratori - film
21:20 Harley in mezzo – serie tv
21:45 Teen Titans
22:50 Dragon Ball Super
23:20 Beyblade Burst
23:45 Che campioni Holly e Benji!
K2
19:05 Tutti pazzi per re Julien
19:25 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
19:40 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
20:00 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
20:25 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
20:50 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
21:15 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
21:35 Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
22:00 I Dalton
22:25 I Dalton
22:50 Come è fatto
23:15 Come è fatto
23:40 Come è fatto
0:05 Marchio di fabbrica
0:30 Marchio di fabbrica
Rai Gulp
19:05 Jamie Johnson
19:30 Backstage – serie tv
19:50 Soy Luna – serie tv
20:35 CLUB 57
21:25 Dance Academy – serie tv
22:15 Backstage – serie tv
22:40 A tutto ritmo – serie tv
23:30 Mini Ninjas
23:40 Maggie and Bianca – serie tv
0:30 Hank Zipzer – Fuori dalle righe – serie tv
