STASERA IN TV – Film e Programmi 9 Giugno 2019

TRAILER

Nessun trailer disponibile

TRAMA

Valeria (Manuela Pal) has changed his native Buenos Aires by Betanzos, a town of Coruña, in Spain from which his family. Eccentric, dreamy and fun, at 25 years old is in the most surreal emotional crossroads in his life: after the sudden death of her mature and attractive lover, Marcelo falls for the son of the deceased. Her friend Adela (Mary Bouzas), owner of the salon where they both work, will help clear up questions. A story about the universal desire to find their own identity, deciphering the collective love and live in a land that has nothing to envy to the boulevards of Paris.